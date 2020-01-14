MOE Kindergarten registration exercise for 2021 cohort to open from Feb 7

SINGAPORE: The online registration exercise for Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergarten 1 (K1) admission in 2021 will open from 9am on Feb 7, the education ministry said in a news release on Tuesday (Jan 14).

It will open for five days till Feb 11.

A total of 36 MOE kindergartens will be participating in the exercise, the ministry added.

Registration is open to Singapore citizens and permanent resident born between Jan 2, 2016 and Jan 1, 2017.

Parents can register their child for admission to the kindergartens through the MOE kindergarten website.



They will be informed of the registration outcome by Mar 31.



MOE kindergartens which cater to children aged five and six, are set up to provide "quality and affordable" pre-school education for Singaporeans, the ministry said.

Kindergarten open houses will be held on Feb 1 and Feb 8.

More information on the registration exercise and open houses is available at the MOE website.