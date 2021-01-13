MOE kindergarten registration for 2022 cohort to open on Feb 5

SINGAPORE: The online registration exercise for Ministry of Education (MOE) Kindergarten 1 admission in 2022 will open on Feb 5, the ministry said on Wednesday (Jan 13).

The online registration will last for five days, from 9am on Feb 5 to 4pm on Feb 9. Parents will be informed of the outcome by Mar 31, said MOE.

A total of 43 MOE kindergartens will participate in the exercise, the ministry said. Registration is open to Singapore citizens and permanent residents born between Jan 2, 2017 and Jan 1, 2018.

Unlike previous years, MOE kindergartens will not hold physical open houses this year due to the COVID-19 situation. This is to avoid intermingling and the risk of infection, said the ministry.

A virtual open house will instead be held on Zoom between 10am and 1pm on Jan 30. The programme will include an overview of MOE kindergartens and their curriculum, and parents will be given an opportunity to ask questions.



Following the overview programme, 35 kindergartens will hold concurrent sharing sessions.

The remaining eight kindergartens will only open next year. Parents who are interested in those kindergartens can sign up for any of the concurrent sessions held by the 35 kindergartens as the new pre-schools will have “similar programmes”, said the ministry.

MOE kindergartens provide “rich learning through relevant real-world activities enriched with a distinctive Singapore flavour”, said the ministry, adding that Chinese, Malay and Tamil are also offered at those pre-schools.