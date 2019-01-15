MOE Kindergarten registration to go online from this year

SINGAPORE: Registration for Ministry of Education (MOE) Kindergartens or MK is set to become an online exercise, the ministry announced in a press release on Tuesday (Jan 15).

This will be implemented for the upcoming 2019 MK Registration Exercise and will replace the on-site physical registration process.

Parents will be able to register their child through the MK website, instead of having to go down to the kindergarten of their choice and complete registration forms and submit supporting documents, the ministry added.

"This provides greater convenience and accessibility for parents as they no longer need to be physically present in the MK of choice," MOE said.



The online registration will open from Feb 8 at 9am to Feb 11 at 4pm. The outcome will be released by Apr 10, MOE said.

There are 29 MKs participating in this year's registration exercise for K1 admission in 2020. Registration is open to Singapore citizen and Permanent Resident (PR) children born between Jan 2, 2015 and Jan 1, 2016.

CHANGES TO ADMISSIONS FRAMEWORK

MOE also said the sibling priority criteria has been expanded to include siblings studying in the primary school where the kindergarten is located.

"With the expansion of MKs into more primary schools, and in recognition of the convenience for parents if their children were to study at the same school premises, we will extend the current eligibility criteria for sibling priority for MK admission to children who have an older sibling in the entire age range from K1 to P6 of the MK/primary school," MOE said.



In order to ensure that MKs continue to remain accessible to children from lower-income households, MOE said it will swap the Priority Orders (PO) for registration.

With the change, the POs will be as follows:

MOE Kindergartens will be holding open houses on Jan 26 and Feb 9.