Chaoyang School and Tanglin School for students with special education needs to move to expanded campus

SINGAPORE: Two special education schools serving students with mild intellectual disability will move to an expanded, co-located campus in 2025, the Education Ministry (MOE) said on Thursday (Nov 5).

They are Chaoyang School in Ang Mo Kio, which serves primary school students, and Tanglin School in Bukit Merah serving secondary school students.

Both schools will move to a new site at the former Da Qiao Primary School in Ang Mo Kio, MOE said in a press release.

This is to help meet demand for student places in the north-east and central region, the ministry said.

Student capacity will be expanded with the redevelopment, with Chaoyang School to provide 400 places and Tanglin School to provide 350 places.



The co-location will allow students from Chaoyang School to continue their education in Tanglin School within the same area, "providing seamless transition from primary to secondary education", MOE said.

"The co-location will also promote greater student interaction and learning opportunities between students of both schools through co-curricular activities and student leadership programmes.

"In addition, there will be more efficient use of resources through the sharing of facilities such as the multi-purpose hall and school field," the ministry added.



Both schools are government-funded and run by the Association for Persons with Special Needs.

PURPOSE-BUILT FACILITIES

The new purpose-built campus will have enhanced building specifications, including larger classrooms and modulation spaces, to cater to students with minor intellectual disability including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), MOE said.

There will also be more facilities, such as a health and fitness room and sheltered and outdoor play courts, to better support aesthetics and physical education programmes.

"In particular, Tanglin School will have dedicated space set aside for vocational training facilities, to provide students more opportunities to hone their vocational skills," MOE said.

"This provision will further facilitate the training and preparation of Tanglin School's secondary students to progress to Vocational Certification programmes at APSN Delta Senior School and eventually enter the workforce," the ministry added.



MOE said it would continue to monitor the demand for special education school places and review facilities in special education schools.

In November last year, the ministry announced that three new schools for students with ASD would be set up over the next few years.

One of the schools, operated by Metta Welfare Association, is slated to open in the east of Singapore in 2024, while another will be a new Pathlight School campus – the third – run by the Autism Resource Centre.



Pathlight School's second campus in Tampines, slated to open in 2023 with 500 places for primary-level students, was announced in July last year.