Student Learning Space system used for home-based learning 'back on track' after slowdown: MOE

SINGAPORE: The Student Learning Space (SLS) system has been restored to normal after a "slowdown" on Wednesday (May 19) morning as primary and secondary schools, junior colleges as well as Millennia Institute entered their first day of full home-based learning.

In a Facebook post, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said it "activated additional system resources" when it became aware of the slowdown.



"As at 9.30am, teachers have reported that the system is back on track," said the ministry.

MOE apologised to everyone who was affected, adding it was "actively monitoring" the online learning portal's performance and "working on the issues so as to minimise disruptions for the teachers and students".



The move to full home-based learning was announced on May 16 amid a rise in community transmission of COVID-19 in Singapore and following a number of primary school students testing positive for the disease, most of them linked to tuition centres.

The measure will be in place until the end of the term on May 28.



In April last year, school was suspended and classes were held online as part of Singapore's "circuit breaker" measures, which barred residents from leaving their home except for essential activities such as buying groceries.

Before home-based learning was implemented fully, schools had been testing the system, during which teething problems were detected and solved.

The SLS, which facilitates home-based learning, was progressively rolled out to schools in 2018.

