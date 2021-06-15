9 new COVID-19 cases linked to Bukit Merah View market cluster; closure extended to 2 weeks

SINGAPORE: Nine of the 14 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore on Tuesday (Jun 15) were linked to the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

This brings the number of cases in the cluster to 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The market, which was slated to reopen on Wednesday after being closed since Sunday, will continue to be closed - until Jun 26 - for a total of two weeks.

Explaining the extension, MOH said "the detection of more cases amongst the market and food centre staff and their close contacts ... suggests that there is ongoing spread with wider transmission".

Among the nine new cases linked to the market cluster was a pre-school teacher at KidsCampus (Chai Chee). She is a family member of one of the earlier cases in the cluster, known as Case 64218. MOH said she was not quarantined as Case 64218 had not reported her as a contact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Among the other new cases linked to the cluster: Three food stall vendors and a sales executive at Halnaz Frozen Goods, who occasionally goes to the company's shop at the market.

The remaining cases linked to the market were a supervisor at Keong Hong Construction, a cleaner employed by SATS Facility Management and two retirees.

OTHER CASES

The other five infections reported on Tuesday included one linked case.

Advertisement

The remaining four cases were unlinked. This was revised from the five unlinked cases that MOH reported earlier.





No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

There were no imported cases reported on Tuesday, the first such instance since Jun 29, 2020.







All Primary 1 to 3 students will continue with full home-based learning for the first week of Term 3 from Jun 28, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Monday.

Secondary 1 and 2 students will also be on home-based learning for three days, until Jun 30, and will return to school from Jul 1. Primary 4 to 6 and Secondary 3 to 5 students, as well as all junior college and Millennia Institute students will return to school from Jun 28.

These arrangements have been made to “ease into full resumption of school” when Term 3 begins on Jun 28, said MOE.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,315 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities from the disease.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram