Berries tuition teacher, PSA Corp employee among 10 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A Berries tuition teacher and a PSA Corp employee were among the 10 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore on Thursday (Feb 25).

They were the two new community cases reported in Singapore on Thursday. The remaining eight cases were imported infections and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

No new infections were reported in foreign worker dormitories.

PSA CORP EMPLOYEE VACCINATED BUT LIKELY INFECTED BEFORE PROTECTION WAS CONFERRED: MOH

The PSA employee has received both doses of his COVID-19 vaccination and was likely to have been infected before he was conferred protection from the vaccine, said MOH.

The 33-year-old Malaysian arrived in Singapore on Dec 23 last year and served stay-home notice at a dedicated facility until Jan 6. His swab taken on Jan 3 was negative.

The man, a work permit holder, works at PSA Corporation as a lashing specialist.

He is asymptomatic and was detected when he was tested on Feb 21 as part of rostered routine testing. His pooled test result came back positive the following day.

An individual test was done on Feb 23 and he was confirmed to have a COVID-19 infection on Feb 24.

He was subsequently taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases by ambulance.

His serology test result has come back positive but MOH has assessed that this is likely a current infection.

BERRIES TUITION TEACHER

The other community case, a tuition teacher at the Yishun branch of Berries World of Learning School, developed a runny nose on Feb 23 after work, said MOH.

The 27-year-old Singapore permanent resident sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic the following day, where she was tested for COVID-19.

Her test came back positive for COVID-19 infection on Feb 25 and she was taken in an ambulance to Singapore General Hospital.

Her serology test result is pending.

Berries' Yishun branch will be closed until Feb 28 for cleaning and disinfection "as a precautionary measure", said MOH.

24 MORE CASES DISCHARGED

Another 24 COVID-19 cases have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, said MOH. A total of 59,785 cases have fully recovered from the infection.

There are now 16 confirmed patients who are still in hospital, most of whom stable or improving, with one in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Seventy cases are isolated and cared for at community facilities.







SINGAPORE NOT EXPECTED TO MOVE OUT OF PHASE 3 "ANYTIME SOON"

The Government does not expect Singapore to move out of the third phase of its post-circuit breaker COVID-19 reopening "anytime soon", said Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary in Parliament on Thursday.

"Phase 3 is a new normal which will last until such time when there is evidence on vaccine effectiveness in preventing future outbreaks, a substantial proportion of the population is vaccinated, and the rest of the world also has the virus under control," said Dr Puthucheary.

Since Singapore entered Phase 3 on Dec 28 last year, there has been an increase in COVID-19 outbreaks in many countries as well as the emergence of more easily transmitted variants of the virus, he added.

The Government is also studying the possibility of letting inbound travellers pick their choice of stay-home accommodation, said Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office and National Development Tan Kiat How on Thursday.

"We understand that travellers would like to have more choice and flexibility for their SDFs (Stay-Home Notice Dedicated Facilities)," he said in Parliament, in response to a question on whether there could be a tiered pricing plan for SDFs.

Several hotels have been designated as dedicated facilities for those arriving in Singapore to serve their stay-home notice, to prevent COVID-19 transmission in the community.

Around 190,000 travellers have stayed at these facilities, said Mr Tan.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,900 COVID-19 cases.

