2 community cases among 10 new COVID-19 infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two community cases were among the 10 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Thursday (Feb 25).

The remaining eight infections were imported cases and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No new infections were reported in foreign worker dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.

SINGAPORE NOT EXPECTED TO MOVE OUT OF PHASE 3 "ANYTIME SOON"

The Government does not expect Singapore to move out of the third phase of its post-circuit breaker COVID-19 reopening "anytime soon", said Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary in Parliament on Thursday.

"Phase 3 is a new normal which will last until such time when there is evidence on vaccine effectiveness in preventing future outbreaks, a substantial proportion of the population is vaccinated, and the rest of the world also has the virus under control," said Dr Puthucheary.

Since Singapore entered Phase 3 on Dec 28 last year, there has been an increase in COVID-19 outbreaks in many countries as well as the emergence of more easily transmitted variants of the virus, he added.

The Government is also studying the possibility of letting inbound travellers pick their choice of stay-home accommodation, said Minister of State for the Prime Minister's Office and National Development Tan Kiat How on Thursday.

"We understand that travellers would like to have more choice and flexibility for their SDFs (Stay-Home Notice Dedicated Facilities)," he said in Parliament, in response to a question on whether there could be a tiered pricing plan for SDFs.

Several hotels have been designated as dedicated facilities for those arriving in Singapore to serve their stay-home notice, to prevent COVID-19 transmission in the community.

Around 190,000 travellers have stayed at these facilities, said Mr Tan.

As of Thursday, Singapore has reported a total of 59,900 COVID-19 cases.

