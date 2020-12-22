Anchorpoint, JCube, Raffles City and Takashimaya among public places visited by COVID-19 community cases

SINGAPORE: Six shopping centres and two supermarkets across Singapore were on Monday (Dec 21) added to the Health Ministry's (MOH) list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

This follows the first community case reported in Singapore since Dec 5.

The six malls are Anchorpoint Shopping Centre, JCube, Takashimaya, Westgate, Raffles City Shopping Centre and CityLink.

Anchorpoint Shopping Centre appeared twice on the list, on Dec 9 and Dec 12, with visits to the mall's Starbucks, tcc - The Connoisseur Concerto and Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe outlets.

Another eatery, Coffee & Toast at CityLink, appeared on the list on Dec 19.



The Don Don Donki supermarket at JCube also appeared on the list on Dec 10, while Takashimaya Department Store was visited on Dec 11.



The two supermarkets on the list were Prime Supermarket on Jurong West Street 91, which was visited on Dec 12, and NTUC FairPrice at Clementi Avenue 3, visited on Dec 19.

The full list of locations is as follows:

(Table: MOH)

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit, the ministry said.



"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," added MOH.

Individuals may access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether App or SingPass Mobile, or online to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records, said the ministry.

It added that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.



Singapore reported 10 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the total to 58,432 cases.

