Lucky Plaza, NEX visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: Lucky Plaza and the FairPrice Xtra supermarket at NEX were on Thursday (May 27) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

Eateries FLNT at 1-ATICO in ION Orchard, The Social Alley at NTP+ and Al Forno at East Coast Road were also added to the list, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other locations include a POSB branch at Tiong Bahru Plaza and the Da Jin Factory Building at Upper Paya Lebar Road.



The list of new locations is as follows:

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Those identified as close contacts of cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.



Advertisement

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the Health Ministry.

Singapore reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 14 in the community and one in a foreign workers’ dormitory.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram