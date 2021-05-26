Bubble tea shop at Holland Village, Woodlands library visited by COVID-19 cases during infectious period

SINGAPORE: The Tiger Sugar bubble tea shop at Holland Piazza was on Tuesday (May 25) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period, after a 29-year-old employee at the outlet was found to be positive for the virus.

The Woodlands Regional Library and the headquarters of Chang Cheng food and beverage company were also added to the list, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Other locations include the FairPrice Finest supermarket at Bukit Timah Plaza, the Hup Choon Eating House at Binjai Park, the UOB branch at Causeway Point and the POSB Bukit Batok Central Branch.

The list of new locations is as follows:

The list excludes residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities and public transport.

Those identified as close contacts of cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, individuals who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said the ministry.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, added MOH.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said the Health Ministry.

Singapore reported a total of 30 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 18 in the community and three in the foreign worker dormitories.

