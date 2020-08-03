Singapore reports 226 new cases of COVID-19, 1 community case involving prison inmate

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 226 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Monday (Aug 3), including one in the community and nine imported cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This brings the national total to 53,051.

The vast majority of Monday's cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.



The sole community case involves a prison inmate on a short-term visit pass who had arrived in Singapore before the implementation of border measures, said MOH.

"He had been segregated from the general inmate population since his admission to Changi Prison Complex on Jul 30, and was tested as part of the Singapore Prison Service’s proactive screening of newly admitted inmates," it added.

The ministry also said the nine imported cases had all been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.



MOH added that more details will be released in an update on Monday night.











Starting from Aug 11, travellers entering Singapore who are serving their stay-home notice outside of dedicated facilities will have to wear an electronic monitoring device throughout the 14-day period.

This was announced in a joint press release by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Ministry of Education (MOE) on Monday.

This will apply to all travellers including Singaporeans, permanent residents, long-term pass holders, work pass holders and their dependents, the ministries said, adding that only those aged 12 and below will be exempt.

The device will be issued upon arrival at the checkpoints and must be activated when they have reached their place of residence.

If the device is not activated as required, the authorities will follow up to determine the traveller's location, and assist to resolve any technical difficulties, or take enforcement action, as the case may be.











Any attempt to leave the place of residence or tamper with the device will trigger an alert to the authorities, who will conduct investigations, except when the person is leaving to take the COVID-19 swab test.

Those who are caught flouting the stay-home notice requirements or tampering with the device may be fined up to S$10,000 and jailed up to six months.

Foreigners may also have their permits and passes revoked or the validity shortened.

