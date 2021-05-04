5 more COVID-19 cases linked to TTSH cluster, 12 new imported infections

SINGAPORE: Five new community cases were among 17 new COVID-19 infections reported in Singapore as of noon on Tuesday (May 4), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All of the cases were detected from proactive testing of patients, visitors and staff members at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) or their close contacts, and had already been placed under quarantine, said the ministry.

The remaining 12 cases were imported and were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the ministry said in its preliminary daily update.

No new cases were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.



All hospitals in Singapore have been asked to defer non-urgent surgeries and admissions to conserve resources in the healthcare sector amid a rise in cases in the community and at TTSH, MOH said on Monday.

The ministry said it is working closely with all public and private hospitals to ensure that patients requiring care will continue to be attended to.

"The healthcare community has also worked together to reserve more beds to manage any potential increase in COVID-19 cases," it said, adding that hospitals have been asked to defer non-urgent specialist outpatient clinic appointments as well.



Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon gave assurance that no hospital was denying medical care to patients who need it, although they may impose stricter criteria for visitors.

There may also be longer waiting times as other hospitals step up to support TTSH, he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.



"To all our TTSH staff, thank you for your hard work and efforts in continuing to care for your patients, in spite of the challenging circumstances you are facing," said Dr Koh.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 61,252 COVID-19 cases and 31 fatalities from the disease.



