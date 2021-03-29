21 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Twenty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in Singapore as of noon on Monday (Mar 29), all imported cases.

All the new cases were placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

No locally transmitted cases were reported in the community or in migrant workers' dormitories.

Details of the new cases will be released on Monday night, said MOH.







The Ministry of Manpower unveiled last week a one-stop centre in Punggol for new migrant workers to complete their stay-home notice, get the necessary medical examination as well as the support to settle in.

There are three other onboarding centres in Eunos and Tengah.

Authorities plan to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in future for new arrivals at these onboarding centres, said Second Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng on Friday.

The centres will help reduce the transmission risk from imported COVID-19 cases to the community "while helping these new workers to settle in better", said MOM in announcing the pilot earlier this month.

As of Monday, Singapore has reported a total of 60,321 COVID-19 cases.

