4 Orchard Road malls among places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Four Orchard Road shopping centres were on Friday (Sep 4) added to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period.

The Centrepoint, Lucky Plaza, Ngee Ann City and Wisma Atria were among those reported to have been visited by confirmed cases.



The TAG Heuer watch shop at Wisma Atria appeared twice on the list. The mall's Food Republic food court was also added.



In Jewel Changi Airport, Tiger Street Lab – a concept store by Tiger Beer that serves beer and food – was visited by COVID-19 cases for two hours on Aug 24.

Other places visited by confirmed cases include eateries in Compass One and NEX, as well as the NTUC FairPrice Warehouse Club at Joo Koon.

The new locations are as follows:

(Table: MOH)

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, people who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date of their visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been, the ministry added. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.



Singapore reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including three imported infections. There was no new case in the community.



All three imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and tested positive while isolated at dedicated facilities, said MOH.

The ministry has also contacted 254 people who visited the SLR Revolution camera shop at Excelsior Shopping Centre between Aug 15 and Aug 18, following the detection of three COVID-19 cases linked to the shop.

Of these, 250 people have tested negative for COVID-19, while the remaining four have yet to be swabbed.

