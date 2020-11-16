5 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported five new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Monday (Nov 16), all imported cases.



The new cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said. There were no locally transmitted cases for the sixth consecutive day.

The new infections bring the country's tally of COVID-19 cases to 58,124.

More details will be released on Monday night, said the ministry.







EASING TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS



On Saturday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called on Australia and New Zealand to work with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to ease border restrictions, saying this will facilitate the resumption of economic activity as the COVID-19 pandemic stabilises.

"The reopening of our borders in a safe and calibrated manner will facilitate the resumption of economic activity, and is an important confidence marker for our peoples and businesses," said Mr Lee at the second ASEAN-Australia Biennial Summit.



In a similar message during the ASEAN-New Zealand Leaders Summit, Mr Lee said the two sides should progressively and safely lift current travel restrictions.

"This is a critical enabler of our economic recovery, and will signal to the rest of the world that ASEAN and its partners are open for business," he said.

Singapore had earlier lifted border restrictions for visitors from Australia and New Zealand.

Last week, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore announced that Singapore's air travel bubble with Hong Kong will start on Nov 22, with one flight a day into each city with 200 passengers each way.



