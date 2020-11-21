5 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported; 11th consecutive day of no local infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported five new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Saturday (Nov 21), the Ministry of Health said in its preliminary daily update.

All of the new cases were imported and placed on stay-home notice upon arrival, said MOH. No locally transmitted infections were reported for the 11th consecutive day.



More details on the cases will be released on Saturday night, the ministry said.







SINGAPORE-HONG KONG AIR TRAVEL BUBBLE



The launch of Singapore's air travel bubble with Hong Kong will go ahead as planned on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said.



However, passengers arriving in Singapore under the air travel bubble will now be required to take a COVID-19 test at Changi Airport, an additional measure following a surge of coronavirus cases in Hong Kong.



Hong Kong reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with the city's top health official describing the situation as "severe".



The additional requirement of a polymerase chain reaction test is a "precautionary measure given the rise of COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong over the past few days, and is provided for under the Singapore-Hong Kong ATB (air travel bubble) agreement", said CAAS.

"More cases are expected in Hong Kong over the next few days due to the emergence of new clusters. The Singapore and Hong Kong health authorities are in close contact and monitoring the situation."

Under the terms of the travel bubble, the arrangement would be suspended if the seven-day moving average of unlinked cases exceeds five per day.

That figure for Hong Kong is currently 2.14, said CAAS on Saturday.

As of Saturday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,148 COVID-19 cases.

