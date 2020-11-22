12 new imported COVID-19 cases in Singapore, largest increase in more than a week

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 12 new imported COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (Nov 22), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a preliminary daily update.

All cases were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, MOH said. This is the largest increase in infections since Nov 13, when 12 imported cases were reported as well.

No locally transmitted cases were reported for the 12th consecutive day.

Details of the new cases will be announced on Sunday night, said the ministry.







DEFERMENT OF SINGAPORE-HONG KONG TRAVEL BUBBLE

The Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble, with its first flights originally scheduled for Sunday, has been deferred for two weeks amid a spike in Hong Kong's COVID-19 cases.

Under the travel bubble, people would be allowed to travel between the two cities without quarantine or stay-home order but must take a COVID-19 test before departure and upon arrival. There would be no restrictions on the purpose of travel.

Hong Kong reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, its highest daily toll in nearly three months. Thirty-six of the cases were locally transmitted infections.

A new launch date for the travel bubble will be announced within two weeks, said Singapore Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Customers who booked flights under the travel bubble can request refunds of their tickets, said Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific, the two airlines operating the dedicated flights for the travel bubble.

As of Sunday, Singapore has reported a total of 58,160 COVID-19 cases and 28 fatalities from the disease.

