14 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, including 5 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 14 new COVID-19 infections in the community as of noon on Tuesday (Jun 15), including five with no links to previous cases.

Nine infections were linked to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update. Of these, five cases had already been placed on quarantine and four were detected through surveillance testing.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

There were no imported cases reported on Tuesday, the first such instance since Jun 29, 2020.

Details of the new cases will be released on Tuesday night, said MOH.







All Primary 1 to 3 students will continue with full home-based learning for the first week of Term 3 from Jun 28, said the Ministry of Education (MOE) on Monday.

Secondary 1 and 2 students will also be on home-based learning for three days, until Jun 30, and will return to school from Jul 1. Primary 4 to 6 and Secondary 3 to 5 students, as well as all junior college and Millennia Institute students will return to school from Jun 28.

These arrangements have been made to “ease into full resumption of school” when Term 3 begins on Jun 28, said MOE.

As of Tuesday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,315 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities from the disease.

