6 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported six new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Tuesday (Nov 17).

All the cases were imported and had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were no locally transmitted cases for the seventh consecutive day.

The new infections bring Singapore's tally of COVID-19 cases to 58,130.

VACCINE NOT ENOUGH TO STOP COVID-19 PANDEMIC: WHO CHIEF

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday, the World Health Organization chief hailed "encouraging" news about COVID-19 vaccines but expressed concern about surging cases in many countries and insisted that complacency was not an option.

"We continue to receive encouraging news about COVID-19 vaccines and remain cautiously optimistic about the potential for new tools to start to arrive in the coming months," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

But he added: "This is no time for complacency."

His comments came after a second candidate vaccine was found to be nearly 95 per cent effective in an ongoing trial.

Advertisement

The news from US biotech firm Moderna brought much-needed optimism, and came after similar results were announced last week for a vaccine candidate developed by pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram