Singapore reports 932 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total past 17,000

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 932 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Friday (May 1), bringing the national tally to 17,101.

The vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update of preliminary figures.

Five cases are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Singapore's economy will open up "step by step" when the number of COVID-19 cases in the community falls, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday in his May Day message.

Singapore is into its third week of a "circuit breaker" period to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Safe distancing measures have been tightened and the circuit breaker extended by another four weeks to Jun 1.

Most work places and schools have closed and people have shifted to working and learning from home during this time. They are not to leave their homes except for essential activities such as buying food and groceries.

