MOH investigating Malaysian truck driver who visited casino at Resorts World Sentosa

The Health Ministry said that Malaysian truck drivers are not allowed to mingle in the community other than for delivery purposes and are not allowed to stay overnight in Singapore.

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday (Feb 21) that it is investigating a Malaysian truck driver who had visited Resorts World Sentosa casino on Feb 9 to assess if there had been any breach of relevant prevailing COVID-19 measures.

The driver who works as a freelance deliveryman was denied entry into Singapore on Thursday after he tested positive for COVID-19 in an antigen rapid test (ART) at Woodlands Checkpoint.

His polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test also came back positive on Friday.

The man's previous trip to Singapore was on Feb 8, when he tested negative for COVID-19 for his ART at the checkpoint.

Investigations found that he had visited Resorts World Sentosa Casino on Feb 9, before leaving for Malaysia on the same day, said the ministry.



"Malaysian truck drivers are not allowed to mingle in the community other than for delivery purposes and are not to stay overnight," said MOH.

"Investigations are ongoing to assess if there had been any breach of the relevant prevailing measures."



The ministry added Resorts World Sentosa Casino at 8 Sentosa Gateway to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period on Sunday.

Singapore reported 11 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, all of whom are imported cases, taking the national tally to 59,869.

MOH said that the Malaysian truck driver is not included in the case count as "he had not been allowed entry into Singapore after his positive ART test".

It added that it will take all necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure, including placing all identified close contacts on quarantine.