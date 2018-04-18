MOH launches regulatory sandbox to support development of telemedicine

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) launched a new Licensing Experimentation and Adaptation Programme (LEAP) on Wednesday (Apr 18), beginning with telemedicine services.

In a press release, MOH said the healthcare landscape is changing rapidly - and that new and innovative models and services have the potential to bring significant benefits to patients and support healthcare transformation.

LEAP was first announced by Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min at the 2018 Committee of Supply debate.

These regulatory sandboxes would "enable new and innovative models and services to be developed and refined in a safe and controlled environment", MOH said.

Participating providers and MOH will achieve this through clear boundary conditions, data governance measures and risk mitigation strategies.

TELEMEDICINE OFFERS GREATER CONVENIENCE AND ACCESSIBILITY

Telemedicine will be the first service to come under LEAP.

It offers greater convenience and improved accessibility to medical support and medication through new digital self-help options, MOH said.

"It has the potential to enhance productivity and cost-effectiveness, and become an impactful enabler in Singapore’s healthcare landscape," the ministry added.

The ministry said it will take a risk-based approach by focusing on tele-consultation services, which provide direct clinical care such as diagnosis and intervention between a doctor and patient, and work with the participating providers to bring about a safe and vibrant telemedicine environment.

"Our plan is to eventually regulate telemedicine as a licensed healthcare service after the successful completion of the regulatory sandbox," MOH said.

The first two providers participating in the programme are WhiteCoat and RingMD.

More providers may come on board later, as more telemedicine providers recognise the benefits of LEAP and work to meet the requirements.



POTENTIAL BENEFITS OF LEAP

LEAP will bring about a wide range of potential benefits.

Patients and caregivers utilising services under LEAP will benefit from early access to new healthcare models while being assured that essential safety and risk mitigation measures are in place.

Being able to develop an appropriate and clear regulatory regime with LEAP will enable

the growth of these services that can bring benefits to more patients and caregivers, while safeguarding their interest.

Providers participating in the regulatory sandbox will be able to introduce new healthcare models or evolve their current models in a safe manner, with early visibility over the eventual regulatory environment.

"This positions them to transit more seamlessly into the eventual regulatory framework and meet patient safety and welfare requirements," MOH said.

For the ministry, LEAP will enable it to keep in step with the fast evolving healthcare landscape.

"By working alongside providers participating in the sandbox, MOH can develop more timely, fit-for-purpose and effective regulations that support new services that benefit patients while safeguarding their interests," MOH said.

Services under the sandbox can eventually transition to licensed services. Further details on the sandbox initiative and the list of telemedicine providers participating in the regulatory sandbox will also be published on MOH’s website.