Singapore reports 518 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 518 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (May 31), taking the country's total number of infections to 34,884 .

There were three Singaporeans or permanent residents among the new cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vast majority of the cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in a press release later tonight.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement