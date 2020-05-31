Singapore reports 518 new COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 518 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday (May 31), taking the country's total number of infections to 34,884 .

There were three Singaporeans or permanent residents among the new cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

The vast majority of the cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Further updates will be shared by MOH in a press release later tonight.

Singapore's circuit breaker period will end on Monday, with measures to be progressively lifted in three phase starting the next day.

Under Phase 1 of reopening, businesses that operate in settings with lower transmission risks will be allowed to resume, subject to issued safe distancing guidelines.

Hairdressers and barbers may also resume offering full services. Other services such as motor vehicle servicing, aircon servicing, printing, basic pet services, school bookshops and retail shops selling school uniforms will be allowed to reopen as well.

However, most retail outlets and other personal services will not reopen during this phase, and dining in at food and beverage outlets will continue to be disallowed.

Visits to parents or grandparents, subject to a limit of one visit from two people from the same household per day, will also be allowed.

Places of worship may reopen for private worship, limited to a maximum of five members of the same household praying together at any one time. Other services such as marriage solemnisations, wakes and funerals may also be held, with no more than 10 people present at any one time.

Transition from Phase 1 to the next will depend on the number of community transmission in the first two weeks of post-circuit breaker reopening, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said on Thursday.

Phase 2 could happen before the end of the month, if infection rates remain low and stable during this period, he added.

