Golden Village cinema at Jurong Point among places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Four locations were on Friday (Aug 7) added to the list of public places visited by COVID-19 community cases during their infectious period, including the Golden Village cinema at Jurong Point.

The other locations are ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre at 6 Jalan Bukit Merah, Tang Tea House at 414 Jurong West Street 42 and Sheng Siong Supermarket at 200 Woodlands Industrial Park E7.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Public places visited by the cases in the community during their infectious period. (Source: MOH)

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

It added that as a precautionary measure, people who have been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

There is no need to avoid the places where COVID-19 cases were at, the ministry added.

"The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection," said MOH.







Singapore reported 242 new COVID-19 infections as of noon on Friday, including one in the community and six who had travelled from India.



The community infection involves a 67-year-old Singaporean man who was tested after being diagnosed with acute respiratory infection at first presentation to a doctor.

His infection is currently unlinked to previous cases.



A new cluster was also identified on Friday - a dormitory at 66 Tech Park Crescent, with four cases linked to it.



In total, Singapore has reported 54,797 COVID-19 infections so far.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram