Parkway Parade added to list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Parkway Parade was on Sunday (May 31) added to a list of public places visited by COVID-19 cases during their infectious period.

As part of its daily update, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has been providing information on the places COVID-19 cases had gone to while infectious.

Parkway Parade was the only addition to the list on Sunday. The ministry did not provide a specific location in the mall that the COVID-19 case visited.

The updated list is as follows:

MOH said on Monday - the first time it released such a list - that these were public places visited by COVID-19 cases for more than 30 minutes while they were infectious.

"As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit," MOH said.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

The list will be updated on a rolling 14-day basis, which covers one incubation period, and as epidemiological investigations progress, said MOH.

The cases' residences, workplaces, healthcare facilities visited and public transport activities are excluded from the list.

Singapore reported 518 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon on Sunday, bringing the national total to 34,884.

Of the new cases, 516 are linked to foreign worker dormitories, while the remaining two are community cases.

One of the community cases is an 18-year-old male permanent resident and the other is a 73-year-old Singaporean woman. Both cases are currently unlinked.

