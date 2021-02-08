Police report lodged against private ambulance service for misrepresenting hospitals: MOH

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Monday (Feb 8) that it has filed a police report against a private ambulance service for misrepresenting several public and private hospitals.

In a press release, MOH said it received feedback that Singapore Emergency Ambulance Services' (SEAS) phone number, 6100 6995, was linked to search engine results purporting to be in connection with the following, which include:

Changi General Hospital Ambulance Service Bay

Khoo Teck Puat Hospital Ambulance Service Bay

Ng Teng Fong General Hospital Ambulance Bay

Raffles Hospital Ambulance Bay

Singapore General Hospital Ambulance Service Bay

Singapore General Hospital Block 5 Ambulance Bay

Tan Tock Seng Hospital Ambulance Service Bay

The search engine results were based on Internet search strings such as "ambulance service in Singapore", "KTPH ambulance" and "CGH ambulance", said MOH.

"SEAS is not endorsed or provided by the hospitals set out in the list above, and has no authorisation to operate any 'ambulance service bays' or 'ambulance bays' on their behalf," said the health ministry.

It added that the police are currently looking into the matter.

MOH will also consider referring the matter to the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore.

CNA has contacted the police and SEAS for more information.

To ensure the safety and to safeguard the welfare of patients, MOH introduced the Voluntary Accreditation Scheme in 2018 to help operators raise their capabilities and competencies, it said.

Private ambulance operators must meet a set of standards, which include defining core competencies, capabilities and training requirements for the ambulance crew members.

Essential documentation, equipment, medication, as well as life-saving and infection control protocols are also included, before the operators come on board the scheme, said MOH.

Members of the public who need to engage private ambulance services are advised to refer to the Healthcare Institutions Directory at http://hcidirectory.sg/hcidrectory for the list of private ambulance operators accredited under the Voluntary Accreditation Scheme.