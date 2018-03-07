MOH to build up to 8 new polyclinics by 2030

Two of these polyclinics are expected to be opened in Nee Soon Central and Tampines North by 2023.

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) plans to build six to eight new polyclinics by 2030, Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min announced during his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate on Wednesday (Mar 7).

The plans for these new polyclinics will bring the total number of polyclinics under MOH's network to 30 to 32 by 2030.

An MOH spokesperson said that the Nee Soon Central polyclinic will be located near transport nodes for convenient access.

“As Tampines North is a new town with various upcoming residential developments, siting a polyclinic there would allow us to better meet these new residents’ care needs,” she added.

The planned polyclinics will provide a suite of services including medical treatment for acute conditions, chronic disease management, women’s and children’s health services, as well as radiological, laboratory and pharmacy services.

These polyclinics are in addition to the six new polyclinics announced by MOH in 2012, to be built by 2020. Of these, two in Pioneer and Punggol were built last year, while four others in Bukit Panjang, Eunos, Kallang and Sembawang will be built by 2020.

Such polyclinics, considered primary care, are considered critical in enabling MOH’s transformative efforts in shifting healthcare beyond hospitals into the community and bringing person-focused care closer to home.