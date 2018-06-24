27-year-old diver dies after accident in waters off Pulau Sebarok

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old commercial diver died after he was struck by a concrete pile while working in the waters off Pulau Sebarok on Saturday afternoon (Jun 23).

Mohamed Firdaus was working as a commercial diver for Marine Diving & Engineering (MDE), which specialises in underwater services including marine and underwater construction.

Advertisement

On the day of the accident, Firdaus was working on a project developed by Vopak Terminals Singapore on Pulau Sebarok’s Jetty 2. The project's occupier is HSL Constructor, which had engaged MDE for the project.

"Two divers were in the water, installing brackets onto a concrete pile, when one of the workers was struck by a concrete pile," said the Ministry of Manpower.

Firdaus was unconscious when taken to National University Hospital, where he died from his injuries, added the police, who received a call for assistance at 5.13pm.

The police are investigating the unnatural death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOM has stopped all works at the worksite and is currently investigating the incident.

In an email to Channel NewsAsia, Vopak Terminals confirmed that a fatal accident happened at its terminal in the port.

"We are deeply saddened by this accident. We, jointly with our main contractor and his employer, are providing his family with all possible aid and assistance they need during this difficult time," said Vopak Terminals.

Vopak Terminals also said it has started "a thorough investigation to find the root cause" of the accident.

On Sunday afternoon, representatives from MDE, HSL and Vopak attended Firdaus' funeral, MDE and HSL said in a joint statement.

"No words nor gesture can replace the loss of Firdaus, and we will certainly be here for his loved ones. We truly share the grief of his family, friends and colleagues," said Mr Masahiro Aoyagi, managing director of MDE.

"This is the first fatal accident ever experienced by MDE since our incorporation 38 years ago and we are doing our utmost to understand what happened," he added.

All related parties are currently working closely with the authorities, the companies said in the statement.

Pulau Sebarok is an oil storage and refueling port at one of the southern islands of Singapore.

Last month, 33-year-old commercial diver Jake Seet was found dead after he went missing in the sea off Sentosa.

Mr Seet was underwater cleaning the hull of the vessel Jork at the Western Anchorage near Sentosa when he went missing.

His body was found two days later.