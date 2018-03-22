27-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting woman in Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in Bukit Timah, the police said.

In a news release on Thursday (Mar 22), the police said the victim made a report saying that she was molested by an unknown man while walking along Hindhede Walk near Upper Bukit Timah Road on Tuesday. She was on her way home late at night.

After investigating, officers from the Jurong Police Division arrested the suspect on the following day, the police said.

The man will be charged in court on Friday with aggravated outrage of modesty. If convicted, he faces a jail term of between two and 10 years, with caning.