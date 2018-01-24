Molester's DNA links him to crimes committed 5 years apart

SINGAPORE: His DNA was the source of his undoing. Muhammad Shahrin Mohd Shah nearly got away with forcibly kissing a woman in 2011 but was caught and linked to his earlier offence after he entered a university hostel in 2016 and masturbated in front of a girl.

Shahrin, 32, was convicted of one charge of voluntarily causing wrongful restraint and another charge of house trespass. He was sentenced on Wednesday (Jan 24) to jail for two years and eight months with three strokes of the cane for his crimes.

Three other criminal trespass charges and an outrage of modesty with use of criminal force charge were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that in 2011, Shahrin forced himself into the front passenger seat of a car with a woman who was resting in the vehicle at Liang Court Shopping Centre. She was feeling tired after visiting a pub at Clarke Quay.

After entering the car, Shahrin then used his right elbow to pin her down while he closed the door. The victim struggled to leave but Shahrin restrained her by climbing over her and holding onto her arm.

Shahrin then kissed her on the lip, only for the woman to bite his lips. He then loosened his grip on her arm, allowing her to escape back to the pub, where she told her boyfriend what happened.

A police report was made but by the time police arrived, Shahrin had left the scene.

Five years later on Nov 2, 2016, an 18-year-old girl sleeping in her hostel room at Nanyang Technological University woke to see Shahrin standing next to her. He was naked from the waist down, but he had a T-shirt covering his face and wore a dark jacket.

He asked the victim if she wanted to have sex with him. When she refused, Shahrin talked to her about his problems for more than an hour. Court documents stated that Shahrin also kissed her hand three to four times and grabbed her shoulder and left buttock cheek.

Shahrin later asked the victim if he could masturbate in front of her and she agreed out of fear. He left the victim's room after ejaculating onto the floor.



After a police report was made, a cleaner recalled seeing Shahrin act suspiciously near the dormitory rooms. The cleaner also remembered that he drove a black car and provided the registration plate number. Shahrin was traced and arrested on Nov 18 that year.

His DNA was collected after the arrest and the profile was matched to his earlier crime.

