MOM investigating fatal construction accident along Beach Road

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating a fatal construction accident that took place at 371 Beach Road, Citygate on Monday (Feb 5).

In a statement to Channel NewsAsia on Tuesday, MOM said a worker, who was carrying out concreting works at a building under construction, was found with his neck pierced by a rebar. A rebar, also known as a reinforcing bar, is used to reinforce concrete.

MOM said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The developer of the project is Bayfront Ventures Pte Ltd and the occupier is Woh Hup (Private) Limited. MOM added that all concreting works at worksite have been stopped.

The police said that they were alerted to an industrial accident case at around 8.55pm. They added that investigations into the unnatural death of a 41-year-old man are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received a call for assistance at around 9.00pm and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the construction worker was a Chinese national.