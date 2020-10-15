MOM may impose stiffer penalties on employers who illegally deploy foreign domestic workers

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower is reviewing guidelines to see if cases of employers illegally deploying foreign domestic workers that are currently resolved with just a warning should in future be subject to a financial penalty instead, Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang said on Thursday (Oct 15).



“This is so that employers will take their responsibility towards their foreign domestic workers seriously,” Ms Gan said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was responding to a parliamentary question by Nee Soon GRC Member of Parliament Louis Ng on whether the ministry would consider increasing the maximum fine for employers who illegally deploy a maid.



But cases of illegal deployment have remained relatively stable over the past few years. and the Government does not plan to relook at the maximum penalty at the moment, she said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Such employers face a fine of up to S$10,000. They could also be banned from hiring foreign domestic workers.



Ms Gan said that while the current administrative financial penalty is capped at S$10,000, the eventual penalty depends on the severity of the infringement and number of infringements committed.



Between 2017 and 2019, 16 employers were fined between S$3,300 and S$24,000 each year.

The issue of illegally deploying foreign domestic workers has been in the spotlight following the acquittal of Parti Liyani, who was accused of stealing from the family of former Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong.



Advertisement

Ms Parti was made to work at another family member’s home and office on multiple occasions, on top of her regular duties at Mr Liew’s home.