MOM to organise one-time flu vaccination exercise for migrant workers, shots to cost S$25 each

SINGAPORE: The Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) Group, under the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), is organising a one-time vaccination exercise for employers to protect their workers from the flu, said the ministry on Monday (Nov 9).

The flu vaccination will be available to all migrant workers in the construction, marine or process sectors, whether they are living in dormitories or in the community. It will also be available to all migrant workers residing in dormitories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vaccination is priced at S$25 per shot.

The exercise is being organised in light of the coming end of year flu season and is to "protect workers who may be at higher risk of infections", said MOM.

"The fight against infections, including COVID-19, is a shared responsibility amongst everyone. We encourage all employers to arrange for their workers to be vaccinated."



Advertisement

Advertisement

MOM said that vaccination will help reduce the number of workers needing medical leave for flu or flu-like symptoms, thus minimising work disruption for employers.

It will also result in fewer workers showing acute respiratory illness symptoms to be assessed for possible COVID-19 infection, said the ministry.

Employers can register their workers for an appointment at MOM-designated venues at www.mom.gov.sg/register-flu-vaccine between Nov 9 and Nov 30.

The vaccination exercise will be conducted from Dec 1 to Dec 31, 2020.



The Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) recently cleared the use of two flu vaccines following a "thorough review".

Advertisement

MOH had earlier advised temporarily ceasing the use of SKYCellflu Quadrivalent and VaxigripTetra as a precautionary measure after deaths were reported in South Korea following vaccinations.



In response to CNA's queries, MOM said it is working with private medical service providers running the ministry's regional medical centres to administer the vaccinations.



"Our private providers will procure HSA-registered vaccines, and are not restricted to SKYCellflu Quadrivalent and VaxigripTetra," said MOM.

Regional medical centres are facilities set up across Singapore and serve predominantly migrant workers living in dormitories.

