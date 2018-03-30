Money changer employee arrested on suspicion of making off with S$470,000 in cash

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday (Mar 28) for allegedly making off with S$470,000 in cash from his employer, the police said in a news release on Friday.

The police received a report on Tuesday that an employee of a money changer had absconded with S$470,000 in cash, which he was meant to courier to the company's office.

The suspect, an Indian national, had already left Singapore for Malaysia before the report was made, said police.

He was eventually arrested in Malaysia on Wednesday with help from the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) and was extradited back to Singapore the next day.

About S$24,000 in cash was recovered.

The man will be charged in court on Saturday with criminal breach of trust as a servant. If convicted, he could be jailed for up to 15 years and fined.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Arthur Law, who is commander of the Central Police Division, expressed his appreciation to the Royal Malaysian Police for their assistance.

"The Singapore Police Force is grateful for the strong support and assistance provided by RMP in the apprehension of the suspect," he said.

"This arrest is testament to the effectiveness of regional cooperation in crime fighting efforts. With the continued support of law enforcement agencies in the region, we will ensure that swift justice is served to criminals regardless of where they choose to flee.”