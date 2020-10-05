Government to provide more support for newborns as COVID-19 puts some parents in tough spot

SINGAPORE: The Government will introduce one-off additional support for newborns after receiving feedback that COVID-19 has led to some people to postponing parenthood plans.



“This is fully understandable, especially when they face uncertainty with their income,” Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said during a ministerial statement on a Monday (Oct 5).



Mr Heng said this will be on top on the Baby Bonus Cash Gift worth up to S$10,000, and the Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah will provide further details soon.



He stressed that households will continue to be taken care of alongside support for businesses and workers, pointing out that this month, eligible households will receive the GST voucher rebate, the first tranche of grocery vouchers, and rebates for service and conservancy charges.



Eligible lower-income workers will also receive the second Workfare Special Payment payout this month. The stipend was announced by Mr Heng during the Resilience Budget in March, and provides a cash grant of S$3,000 for each recipient, disbursed over two payments in July and October.



It is issued to those who are eligible for the Workfare Income Supplement - which targets the bottom 20 per cent of the workforce - before Mar 31, 2021, for their work done in 2019.

