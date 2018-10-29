Monkey at Changi Airport Terminal 3 check-in hall captured

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport received an unusual traveller on Monday morning (Oct 29) - a monkey was spotted roaming around the airport's Terminal 3 departure check-in hall.

It was eventually captured with the help of the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES), said Changi Airport Group in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.



Advertisement

"A monkey was sighted this morning at Changi Airport’s T3 Departure Check-in Hall," said the airport operator. "Changi Airport Group sought the assistance of the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES), who managed to capture the monkey safely."

"There was no disruption to airport operations during the incident."

Video circulating on WhatsApp showed a monkey clambering along a pole among the check-in hall's ceiling panels.

"Oh my goodness. How did the monkey come here?" A woman can be heard asking in the video.

Advertisement