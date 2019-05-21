Monkeypox case: Quarantine ends for 18 close contacts of patient

SINGAPORE: Eighteen people who came into close contact with Singapore's first monkeypox patient ended their time in quarantine on Tuesday (May 21).

They were among 22 people who were quarantined. All of them have not shown any symptoms of monkeypox, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in response to CNA's queries.

Advertisement

"Eighteen of them will complete their quarantine by the end of today, having been monitored for the maximum incubation period of 21 days from their last date of exposure to the patient," said MOH.



It added that the rest will end their quarantine on different days, as the dates of their quarantine period vary.

The last person is scheduled to complete the quarantine on May 28.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Those quarantined included five Singapore residents, MOH said last week, with the rest from Britain, India, Ireland, Malaysia, Nigeria and Vietnam.



Most of them had attended the same workshop at the monkeypox patient, a 38-year-old Nigerian man suspected to have contracted the rare virus from eating bush meat at a wedding in Nigeria.

He arrived in Singapore on Apr 28, developed symptoms on Apr 30 and tested positive for monkeypox on May 8.

The patient is still receiving treatment in an isolation ward at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

"He is recovering well and is in a stable condition," said the ministry in its latest update on Tuesday. "He will be ready for discharge when he has recovered and is assessed to be non-infectious."

Outside Africa, monkeypox infections have only been reported in the United States, Britain and Israel, according to the US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

