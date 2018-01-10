Monsoon surge to bring more wet, windy weather to Singapore

SINGAPORE: It's going to be rainy and windy in the coming days, due to a monsoon surge that's affecting the South China Sea and its surrounding region.

The monsoon surge is forecast to persist over the next few days, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Wednesday (Jan 10).

It added that windy conditions with periods of moderate to heavy rain, at times with thunder, are expected over Singapore.



Temperatures are expected to range between 22°C and 28°C during this period.

It's been cool and wet over the past few days, with the heavy downpour causing flash floods in parts of eastern Singapore on Monday. In the Kim Chuan Road area, about half of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in January fell in just four hours.

