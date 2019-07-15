'Monster' who prostituted wife and sexually assaulted daughter unintelligible in appeal attempt

SINGAPORE: A man dubbed a "monster" by the prosecution for his sexual offences against his wife, daughter and wife's niece turned up in High Court on Monday (Jul 15) to appeal against his sentence in a hearing that did not go through.

The 28-year-old man, who was unrepresented, spoke unintelligibly and mumbled, hitting his head with his own palm several times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had been sentenced to 25-and-a-half years' jail, 24 strokes of the cane and a fine of S$12,000 in February. All parties cannot be named due to a gag order protecting the victims' identities.



When Judge of Appeal Judith Prakash addressed the slim man in prison garb, asking him to stand up and tell the court what he had to say about his appeal, the man stood and said: "I plead guilty."

He had already pleaded guilty to one charge each of sexual assault by penetration of a minor, prostituting his wife, receiving payment over exploitation of a trafficked victim and aggravated outrage of modesty.

"Tell us why we should reduce your sentence," asked Justice Prakash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man answered unintelligibly, and the judge asked if he was not feeling well.

"I've not gone for my appointment in a very, very long time," the man answered.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Winston Man told the court that the man stated he was on medication for epilepsy and high blood pressure, although the prosecution had no means of verifying this at the time.

Appeal judge Tay Yong Kwang asked the prosecution what had happened to his previous lawyer, Mr Ng Boon Gan.

Mr Man said that Mr Ng had been appointed under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, and did not appear to be willing to do the appeal for the man.

When asked if he could engage a lawyer before the next hearing, the man said: "I don't know how much is in my bank."

Justice Prakash adjourned the appeal to an unspecified date, saying the man must try to find a lawyer before the next hearing.

"If one cannot be found before the next hearing of the appeal, if he is not well and cannot come to court, please inform the Deputy Public Prosecutor so that the case will not go on and will not waste everybody's time by bringing him here when he is not feeling well," she said.

The prosecution agreed that they would check with the prison authorities a day or two before the next hearing to make sure the man was fit for the hearing.