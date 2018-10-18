More COEs available from November 2018 to January 2019

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota between November 2018 and January 2019 will go up by about 9 per cent from the previous quarter, according to figures released by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Oct 18).



There will be a total of 30,143 COEs available for all vehicle categories for the coming quarter starting in November, up from the 27,683 COEs from August to October.



There is an increase in the quota for small cars (Category A) while that for cars in Category B dipped slightly.



In Category A, which is for cars up to 1,600cc and maximum power output not exceeding 97kW, there will be a total of 10,894 COEs. The average monthly quota is 3,631.



Category B, which is for cars above 1,600cc or maximum power output above 97kW, will have a quota of 7,414 COEs, which is slightly lower than last quarter. This works out to average monthly quota of 2,471.



Open category COEs will see a quota of 3,237. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 1,079.



Goods vehicles and buses in Category C will have a quota of 1,976, with an average monthly quota of 658.



In Category D, which is for motorcycles, the COE quota is 6,622. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 2,207.

The COEs available for motorcycles increased by about 35 per cent from the last quarter, which had a total COE quota of 4,919.