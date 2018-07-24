More help for modern services workers to reskill

SINGAPORE: Workers in the financial and professional services as well as infocomm and media sectors will get more help to adapt to a changing work environment.

The labour union has launched a Modern Services Training Committee (MSTC) that will look into curating and providing training for workers in these sectors, in line with the government’s Industry Transformation Maps (ITMs).

According to the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i), these three sectors - which are classified as modern services - are expected to experience high growth, with more than 30,000 jobs by 2020.

“There’s also a lot of disruption and new technologies,” said Mr Patrick Tay, Assistant Secretary General of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

“It's imperative for the labour movement to partner with our stakeholders and tripartite partners to equip the workers to better prepare them and stay future-ready. As we know we have robotisation, mechanisation and a lot of artificial intelligence, particularly in this space.”

The MSTC aims to encourage unionised companies and partners to reskill their workers. It will provide monetary support for course fees with the NTUC Education and Training Fund (NETF).

The committee was announced on the sidelines of the Future of Work, Careers and Skills Symposium on Tuesday (Jul 24). The symposium as was jointly organised by the Economic Development Board, Infocomm Media Development Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, as well as NTUC and e2i.

“The Government is very much committed to tripartism, working together with the labour movement, the trade associations and chambers and employers to provide avenues for the Singapore workforce, prepare them for such disruptions and help them to adapt to the changing job demands," said Second Minister for Finance and Education, Ms Indranee Rajah, during her opening speech at the event.

Ms Indranee also highlighted the Memorandum of Understanding inked by the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA), NTUC LearningHub, FinTech Academy and e2i, who seek to collaborate on building a core of skilled workers with knowledge, skills and capabilities in the FinTech industry.

An example of their collaboration is a series of digital and tech-skills programmes for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) to overcome challenges of disruptions.

The programmes will cover growth areas such as big data and machine learning, cybersecurity, digital currencies, blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). NTUC said it intends to impact at least 500 professionals during the pilot.