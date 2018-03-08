More Malay students from low-income families to benefit from revision of Tertiary Tuition Fee Subsidy scheme

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: The Government will revise the income eligibility criteria for the Tertiary Tuition Fee Subsidy (TTFS) scheme to benefit more Malay students from low-income families.

The TTFS scheme, introduced in 1991, covers tuition fees at tertiary institutions and benefits 11,000 students currently.



Students from households with a per capita income (PCI) of S$1,400 and below will receive 100 per cent subsidy, while those with PCI between S$1,400 and S$1,700, and between S$1,700 and S$2,000, will receive 75 per cent and 50 per cent subsidy respectively.

The income bands were S$1000 and below, S$1001 to S$1200, and S$1201 to S$1500 for the respective subsidies previously.



Announcing the revision in Parliament on Thursday (Mar 8), Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim said: "We recognise that the per capita income of families has risen over the last few years."

The revisions will take effect from academic year 2018/2019, Dr Yaacob said, adding that Mendaki will provide more details.



Calling the TTFS a "key government policy" that supports the education of low-income Malay students, Dr Yaacob added: "We are committed to helping all who deserve and seek assistance."



Meanwhile, Dr Yaacob, who is also the Communications and Information Minister, said Mendaki's “Back-to-Work Women” programme will allow low-income families to tap on more childcare subsidies to enrol their children into full-day childcare.

Mendaki will work with the Early Childhood Development Agency and the Ministry of Social and Family Development to study how the agencies can assist low-income families enrol their children in quality childcare and preschool education.



"This provides a conducive environment for the child’s development," Dr Yaacob said, noting that it will help mothers be gainfully employed.

"Besides enhancing the family’s income, they will be able to tap on more childcare subsidies, and quality preschool education will become more affordable."

