More ministers hit the ground at constituency visit

SINGAPORE: Issues related to jobs, education and housing were among the concerns raised by Jurong residents who met Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung and National Development Minister Lawrence Wong on Sunday morning (15 July).



The three ministers were on a Ministerial Community Visit, the first time three ministers have conducted it together. It is typically conducted by one minister.

Speaking to the media, Mr Ong said this will be the new format going forward as the ministers were able to attend to residents' concerns more effectively as a team.



Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said these sessions could help political office holders connect better with real issues on the ground. (Photo: Deborah Wong)

“So as we were walking just now, you can see residents with children going to school, they will come and talk to me about their school work, tuition, about applying for polytechnics.

“Those who are looking for work, they will talk to Minister Josephine Teo, and those facing issues with HDB they will talk to Minister Lawrence Wong,” Mr Ong explained.

“So I think it's useful. By walking together, the three of us can exchange notes, which will give us a more holistic understanding of the issues that residents face.”



Mr Ong, who is in charge of coordinating ministerial community visits for this term of government, said the leaders are studying the possibility of involving more ministers, as well as intensifying the visits to ensure greater outreach efforts.

The ministers were hosted by Mr Ang Wei Neng, grassroots adviser to Jurong GRC.



During the visit, the ministers had breakfast with residents at coffee shops and interacted with stall holders in the dry market near Blocks 494 and 497 at Jurong West Street 41.



They also visited the homes of senior citizens in Block 499 where they were introduced to the newly launched Red Cross Home Monitoring System - which allows vulnerable residents to call for help more effectively.



Education Minister Ong Ye Kung and National Development Minister Lawrence Wong interacting with stall holders in the dry market near Blocks 494 and 497 at Jurong West Street 41. (Photo: Deborah Wong)

The visit concluded with a dialogue led by Mrs Teo, who spoke with invited residents about the future of work.

“On the part of those about to join the workforce, they wanted to know how their skills could be relevant for their entire work lives,” she told the media.

“For those who are slightly older, they wanted to know how they could remain in employment and how they can be treated fairly by their employers.

"At the same time we had a number of business owners in the audience. They, of course, were concerned with whether they can transform quickly enough, to keep pace with the changes and, most importantly. how they can continue to be attractive to job seekers.”



Mrs Teo added that these sessions could help political office holders connect better with real issues on the ground.



“It helps us think about our policies, where to prioritise and also what kinds of interventions are needed in order to help people make progress,” she said.