More rainy days expected in first half of April

SINGAPORE: Expect more rain in the first half of April compared to the previous fortnight, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Monday (Apr 1).

This is because the dry phase of the northeast monsoon has ended, and inter-monsoon conditions started at the end of March.

In its weather advisory, the Met Service said short-duration thundery showers are expected in the afternoon on six to eight days, and could go on until the evening on some of these days.

On two or three days, there could be thundery showers with gusty winds in the morning.



“During the inter-monsoon period, the monsoon rain band lies near the equatorial region and more showers can be expected over Singapore and the surrounding region,” said the Met Service.

It added, though, that warm conditions are expected to continue, with the daily maximum temperature forecast to reach more than 35 degrees Celsius on a few days.

The daily temperature is expected to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius on most days.



April is the second warmest month of the year with high lightning activity, the Met Service noted.