More seniors to benefit from hearing, eyesight and oral health tests

SINGAPORE: More senior citizens will be able to enjoy subsidised rates for hearing, eyesight and oral health tests - also known as functional screenings - following the launch of Project Silver Screen at Kampung Admiralty on Wednesday (Sep 19).

This is part of a new collaboration between the Ministry of Health, Temasek Foundation Cares and the business community to help people above the age of 60 actively manage their health and well-being.



The programme enables Pioneer Generation citizens to have these screenings done for free. Community Health Assist Scheme card holders pay S$2 and while others pay S$5.

Those who require spectacles, hearing aids and dentures can get vouchers worth between S$15 and S$200 to pay for these items.



Speaking at the project's launch at Kampung Admiralty, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said he hopes that more seniors will attend the screenings.



"We have been reaching out to our seniors in the community to encourage them to undertake the functional screening," he said.

"Through functional screening, we hope to enable them to detect their conditions early and to intervene early to prevent further deterioration.

"This way, we hope to help our seniors stay healthy and stay well for longer."



According to Ministry of Health, around 23,000 seniors have attended the pilot programme for Project Silver Screen since January, nearly a five-fold increase from 2017.



These screenings are held in places such as community centres or clubs, and senior activity centres.