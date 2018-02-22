More shuttle buses to support shorter EWL operational hours for March weekends: SMRT

SINGAPORE: More shuttle bus services will be made available to support the shorter operational hours along the East-West Line (EWL) on weekends in March, SMRT said on Thursday (Feb 22).

Six shuttle bus services - shuttles 1, 2, 3, 6, 7 and 8 - will run parallel to stretches of the EWL and stop at designated pick-up and drop-off points near MRT stations along the way, including interchange stations where commuters can continue their journeys on other MRT lines.

This is an increase from the four services that were made available in January, when operational hours on the EWL were also shortened.

Four express bus services will be made available as well, the transport operator said.



"Express 5 and 12 will provide commuters with direct connections to the city area, and two new express bus services will be introduced to provide commuters with connection from the EWL to Downtown Line (DTL)," SMRT said.

"Express 13 will bridge between Bedok and Bedok North for the eastern sector, and Express 15 will connect between Clementi and Beauty World for the western sector."



From Mar 2 to Apr 1, all 35 stations along the EWL will close earlier and open later on weekends and selected weekdays to allow for more testing of the new signalling system, as well as more engineering works to be carried out.

SMRT reminded commuters to cater additional travel time when using the shuttle bus services.



"As the timing of the first and last departing train may vary from station to station, commuters are advised to check the respective timings before making their journeys," SMRT said.

"Commuters travelling longer distances may wish to plan their journeys using other operational MRT lines, or seek alternative travel options, for a faster journey."

