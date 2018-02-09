More than 1,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized from tour bus at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: More than 1,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes from an arriving Singapore-registered tour bus at Tuas Checkpoint were seized earlier this week, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (Feb 9).

At about 1pm on Wednesday, officers found 1,057 cartons and 10 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in modified compartments behind the driver's seat, floorboard and undercarriage of the bus, which was driven by a 57-year-old Singaporean man.

Cigarettes concealed in the modified floorboard of the bus. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

Cigarettes detected behind the driver’s seat. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

The duty and goods and services tax of the contraband cigarettes amounted to about S$82,100 and S$6,040 respectively, said ICA.

The driver, along with the cigarettes and the bus, was handed over to Singapore Customs.

Advertisement

Advertisement