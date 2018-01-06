More than 1,000 students in Teck Ghee division receive education awards

SINGAPORE: More than 1,000 students in Ang Mo Kio's Teck Ghee division received education awards on Saturday (Jan 6) in a ceremony at Townsville Primary School.



A total of 746 students were awarded the Ministry of Education's Edusave Awards this year. The awards recognise students' academic achievements and qualities such as leadership skills.



The Teck Ghee CCC Bursary Awards, which recognises exemplary students from lower-income families, was also presented to more than 440 students at the ceremony.



Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who is also the area's adviser, handed out the awards to the students.



In his speech, Mr Lee assured students that everyone would be given the best support to do well in school, no matter their family circumstances.

There are bursaries available for those who require financial assistance and additional learning support for those who are not doing well academically, he said.



Mr Lee also said that students from lower income families are doing well. Citing international assessments, Mr Lee said that this group of students did better than those from other countries with similar family backgrounds.



“About half of the students from the lower quarter of our income households are among the top quarter of performance internationally,” he said. This, he added, reflected how Singapore is "determined" to give everyone a chance to overcome any disadvantages they may have to do well in life.

